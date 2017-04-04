See Steph Curry and Shaquille O'Neal sing, dance and be generally delightful

Steph Curry, left, did "Carpool Karaoke" with James Corden on Monday night. (Terence Patrick/CBS)

When watching world-class professional athletes, it's easy to forget that many of the elements that make them great at their given sports also make them great as all-around entertainers. Luckily, Monday's late shows after the NCAA championship game went a long way to remind us how some sports stars are destined to be stars, whether or not sports are involved. Take, for example, Golden State Warriors phenom Steph Curry.

On "The Late Late Show" on Monday, host James Corden played at being Curry's life coach in a segment that went on for entirely too long. But the glorious four minutes at the end where the athlete went full-on super dad made it all worthwhile. Did you know you needed to see Curry doing "Carpool Karaoke" to "How Far I'll Go" from "Moana" with full-throated enthusiasm? Well, now you do. To see Curry's glorious renditions of modern Disney classics, skip to the six-minute mark and prepare yourself for all the mouth guard-chewing, "Frozen"-dueting action.