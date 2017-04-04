Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Ian McKellen could have been the Dumbledore of your dreams
- The 90th Oscars will be held on March 4, 2018
- 'Invader Zim' returning to Nickelodeon as a TV movie
- Comedy Central announces new late-night series starring Jordan Klepper
- Marvel reveals 'The Defenders' release date
- A Star Is Born: Jill Scott turns 45 today
See Steph Curry and Shaquille O'Neal sing, dance and be generally delightful
|Libby Hill
When watching world-class professional athletes, it's easy to forget that many of the elements that make them great at their given sports also make them great as all-around entertainers.
Luckily, Monday's late shows after the NCAA championship game went a long way to remind us how some sports stars are destined to be stars, whether or not sports are involved.
Take, for example, Golden State Warriors phenom Steph Curry.
On "The Late Late Show" on Monday, host James Corden played at being Curry's life coach in a segment that went on for entirely too long. But the glorious four minutes at the end where the athlete went full-on super dad made it all worthwhile.
Did you know you needed to see Curry doing "Carpool Karaoke" to "How Far I'll Go" from "Moana" with full-throated enthusiasm? Well, now you do.
To see Curry's glorious renditions of modern Disney classics, skip to the six-minute mark and prepare yourself for all the mouth guard-chewing, "Frozen"-dueting action.
Meanwhile, Shaquille O'Neal stopped by "The Tonight Show" to lip-sync battle against host Jimmy Fallon.
This segment also goes on far too long, and it features a completely unnecessary bit with Fallon dressing as both Ariana Grande and John Legend and performing "Beauty and the Beast" by himself.
But again, it's all worth it just to see Shaq toting Fallon around in a bridal carry and Pitbull appearing as if from nowhere wearing what appears to be elaborate Paul Shaffer cosplay.
Truly, as we're reminded of annually at the NBA All-Star celebrity game, watching basketball stars sing is far more entertaining than watching singers play basketball. Talk about going on far too long ...