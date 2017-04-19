Serena Williams pregnant? Tennis star gives reason to believe, then takes it off Snapchat

Tennis star Serena Williams just might be pregnant — then again, what appeared to be her online baby announcement came down very shortly after it went up Wednesday morning.

The Snapchat selfie showed the 35-year-old athlete in a bright yellow one-piece swimsuit with the bittiest of bellies and a caption that said "20 weeks."

The Women's Tennis Assn. picked up on the rumor but later took down its congratulations message, according to CNN, which couldn't confirm the news either but posted a screen grab of Williams' deleted Snapchat post. As of Wednesday afternoon, tennis' US Open still had well wishes heading the champ's way on its Twitter account.

Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian got engaged in December. Other posts on her Snapchat showed a tour of ruins, likely in Mexico, and special turn-down service at a hotel.

Many moms-to-be declare their baby on board status at the end of the first trimester, when they're 10 to 12 weeks along.