TBS teases Samantha Bee's 'Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner'

President Trump won't be attending this year's White House Correspondents' Dinner, but that isn't going to keep TBS and Samantha Bee from proceeding with their counterprogramming.

On Friday the network released a teaser for the "Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner" special from "Full Frontal With Samantha Bee," featuring "clips" from WHCDs past and Bee explaining the theme of the festivities.

"This year, a lot of people's plans changed," Bee intones over a shot of Trump, "so we're throwing a party to toast the free press."

"While we still have one," she deadpans.

"Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner" airs April 29 on TBS.