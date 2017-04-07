Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Academy issues new rule barring docu-series like 'O.J.: Made in America'
- Richard Simmons' new business deal might bring him out of seclusion — maybe
- TBS teases Samantha Bee's 'Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner'
- Scarlett Johansson calls Ivanka Trump 'cowardly' 'cowardly'
- 'Your Name.,' the biggest anime box office hit ever, opens in North America today
- Jimmy Kimmel and all of late-night bid emotional farewell to Don Rickles
- Paley Center to showcase Netflix's 'One Day at a Time'
|Libby Hill
President Trump won't be attending this year's White House Correspondents' Dinner, but that isn't going to keep TBS and Samantha Bee from proceeding with their counterprogramming.
On Friday the network released a teaser for the "Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner" special from "Full Frontal With Samantha Bee," featuring "clips" from WHCDs past and Bee explaining the theme of the festivities.
"This year, a lot of people's plans changed," Bee intones over a shot of Trump, "so we're throwing a party to toast the free press."
"While we still have one," she deadpans.
"Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner" airs April 29 on TBS.