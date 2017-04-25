'The Bachelor's' Chris Soules arrested, charged with leaving the scene of fatal crash

Chris Soules of "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" was arrested overnight in Iowa and arraigned Tuesday morning on a charge of leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

The "Dancing With the Stars" alum, 35, was arrested at 1:16 a.m. Tuesday, a jail official told the Des Moines Register. The Buchanan County Sheriff's Department confirmed to the newspaper that the arrest was in connection with an accident that happened at 8:20 p.m. Monday in which a pickup truck rear-ended a tractor north of Aurora, Iowa.

Both vehicles went into ditches on opposite sides of the road, according to an Iowa State Patrol report obtained by the Register. Soules abandoned his truck in the ditch and left the scene on foot, the report said. The driver of the tractor, described by a sheriff's deputy as an older man, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police documents obtained by TMZ said Soules, who was being held on $10,000 bond, had alcoholic beverage containers in his truck at the time of the accident. Witnesses identified him and called police, the site said.

Soules — an Iowa farmer who in 2015 took his bachelorettes (and, in turn, Season 19 "Bachelor" viewers) on a tour of his small, remote hometown of Arlington, Iowa — was in Buchanan County court Tuesday morning for arraignment, as reported on Twitter by local NBC affiliate KWWL. The crash scene is about 15 miles south of Arlington, the station said.