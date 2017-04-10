In 'Thor: Ragnarok' teaser, Chris Hemsworth's superhero is having a really bad day

Thor without his hammer? That can't end well, can it?

Chris Hemsworth's superhero is having a seriously bad day in a new teaser trailer for "Thor: Ragnarok."

He's stuck on the other side of the universe while a big problem brews back home in Asgard: New baddie-on-the-block Hela, played by Cate Blanchett, is doing her best to bring about Ragnarok — see what they're doing here? — the destruction of Asgardian civilization.

Coming between Thor and saving the world is a gladiator-style competition that includes, among other things, a familiar green face.

If nothing else, it's proof that "The Immigrant Song" makes everything awesome.

With Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Jaimie Alexander as Sif, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner and the Hulk, Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Strange, Idris Elba as Heimdall and Jeff Goldblum as the Grandmaster, "Thor: Ragnarok" hits theaters Nov. 3.

