Titus goes 'Lemonade-ing' in the 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' trailer for Season 3

Nobody messes with the heart of Titus Andromedon. And if one does, be prepared for the wrath of his very own "Hot Sauce," Beyoncé's infamous baseball bat from her "Hold Up" video on the visual masterpiece that was "Lemonade."

This is one of the many storylines teased in the new trailer for Netflix's "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" released Wednesday.

"Don't overreact," Ellie Kemper's Kimmy says to Titus after he thinks he's caught his boyfriend cheating.

"I'm not overreacting," Tituss Burgess' Titus responds. "I'm Lemonade-ing."

The trailer also revealed that as Kimmy finishes her GED, she sets her sights on college life — even though there is no recess. All the while, she's finally getting a divorce from the Reverend (Jon Hamm). Though confused, as always, Jacqueline (Jane Krakowski) is on hand to help.

Also teased were season cameos from "Hamilton's" Daveed Diggs and "The Good Wife's" Josh Charles.

Season 3 of "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" premieres May 19 on Netflix. Check out the full trailer below.