Broadway stars align for 'Concert for America: Stand Up, Sing Out!'

Chita Rivera will perform at "Concert for America: Stand Up, Sing Out!"

A range of stars from Broadway and musical theater will come together for the upcoming "Concert for America: Stand Up, Sing Out!," a civic-minded charity event coming UCLA's Royce Hall on May 24.

Acts include Chita Rivera, Cheyenne Jackson of “American Horror Story,” Rachel Bloom of "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," Jane Lynch of "Glee" and scores of others.

This is the fifth edition of the show, and the first time it has come to Los Angeles. Hosts and creators Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley also founded Broadway for Orlando, an effort to help victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Florida.

Proceeds from this concert will go to a variety of civil rights organizations, including the NAACP, SPLC, and National Immigration Law Center.

On sale now, tickets are $30.