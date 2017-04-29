Tribeca Film Festival announces Audience Award winners

"Hondros," a documentary about the life of late Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Chris Hondros, received the Audience Award for documentary at Tribeca. Pictured: Inge Hondros.

The 2017 Tribeca Film Festival came to a close Saturday with the announcement of the two winners for the Audience Awards, sponsored by AT&T.

"The Divine Order," directed and written by Petra Volpe, won the narrative award for its tale of Swiss suffrage in the 1970s.

Winning the documentary award was "Hondros," which was directed by Greg Campbell and written by Campbell and Jenny Golden, about the life of Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist Chris Hondros, who died in Libya in 2011.

"It is always exciting to see what resonates most with the audience, and this year, both the narrative and documentary winners represent smart filmmaking and impactful storytelling," Paula Weinstein, one of the founders of the festival, said in a statement.

"On behalf of the Tribeca team, we congratulate 'The Divine Order' and 'Hondros' as the 2017 Audience Award winners, and hope moviegoers worldwide get to experience these powerful films."

Runners-up for the Audience Awards include "Saturday Church," written and directed by Damon Cardasis, for narrative film and "Shadowman," written and directed by Oren Jacoby, for documentary.

The festival awarded its top jury prizes Thursday, with Rachel Israel's "Keep the Change" winning the top narrative jury prize.