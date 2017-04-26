Anthony Atamanuik's Trump visits 'Travis' Noah on 'The Daily Show'

President Trump, or rather comedian Anthony Atamanuik portraying him, came by "The Daily Show" Tuesday night to promote his own Comedy Central series "The President Show," which debuts Thursday after Trevor Noah's half-hour.

Although Alec Baldwin still wears the title of America's Trump — for now — Atamanuik, who honed his impression in a series of "Trump vs. Bernie" mock debates with James Adomian, does an impressive turn as the commander in chief, getting the vagueness, the rapid swings in tone, the weird softness and the wandering syntax.

Noah began the segment without faux-Trump, commenting on the looming/not looming government shutdown, the president's claim that human trafficking is "probably worse now than at any time in the history of this world" ("You know who told him that?" Noah asked. "His good friend Frederick Douglass") and the downgrading of the border wall to maybe a fence, maybe a blimp, or whatever: "Pretty soon it's just gonna be a ditch, and then it'll just be stern words – no crossing, no crossing, bad Mexican, no."

Atamanuik's Trump, calling Trevor "Travis," arrived from the wings to "push back on the lies and the slander. There's a beautiful work, it's called counterpoint, it's unbelievable." And he pointed at the desk – the counter.

"I never watch your show," he told Noah, who attended the TIME 100 Gala in New York on Tuesday night, "but I've seen all the episodes, and you've said some very not nice things about me." He described himself as "nicely on top of bigly on an angel food cake."

As to how to pay for his wall, the imitation president floated a novel idea: "We're going to bring millions upon millions of Mexicans into the United States and let them — let them — do the low-paying jobs that Americans won't do and then we're going to save so much money, and we're going to save so much money -- and then we can use that to pay for the wall."

As Noah moved on to Trump's proposed corporate tax cut, Antamanuik loomed behind him as if behind Hillary Clinton in a presidential debate, then compared taxes to tipping.

"I tip all the time, everybody," he said. "I tip everywhere, sometimes I don't even leave the money for the bill, I just leave the tip.. and I'll leave it peeking out, the tip just peeking out, from underneath, and I don't put the tip everywhere, and China is underneath, we know China is underneath the world." This devolved into a rude joke (those who are not afraid of some mildly blue humor can hear it in the video below).

Atamanuik-as-Trump closed with a promo for his new series, which of course has yet to air.

"It's a huge hit, tremendous ratings and it starts this Thursday right here, on the failing Comedy Central."