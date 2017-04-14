Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- The new trailer for 'Orphan Black' shows Clone Club ready to fight as one
- 'Star Wars' tribute to Carrie Fisher reveals never-seen footage of Princess Leia
- Cannes competition lineup includes films from Noah Baumbach, Todd Haynes, Sofia Coppola
- Josh Brolin joins 'Deadpool 2' as Cable
- Harry Styles unveils art and release date for debut solo album
- 'Survivor' contestant outed as transgender on TV
Watch the first trailer for 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'
|Meredith Woerner
The first-ever scenes from "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" have arrived. Behold!
Directed by Rian Johnson ("Looper," "Brick"), the next "Star Wars" film will continue the episodic story of new characters Rey (Daisy Ridley), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), Finn (John Boyega) and a few members of the original crew, including Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill).
So how have the years changed the young Skywalker from Tatooine?
“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” is to premiere Dec. 15.