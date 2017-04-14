Watch the first trailer for 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

The first-ever scenes from "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" have arrived. Behold!

Directed by Rian Johnson ("Looper," "Brick"), the next "Star Wars" film will continue the episodic story of new characters Rey (Daisy Ridley), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), Finn (John Boyega) and a few members of the original crew, including Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill).

So how have the years changed the young Skywalker from Tatooine?

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” is to premiere Dec. 15.