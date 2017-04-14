ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:

Movies

Watch the 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' panel from Orlando

James Reed

Those cheers you're hearing across the Internet this morning? They're coming from Orlando, Fla., where Star Wars Celebration -- "a convention that strictly caters to the fans of a galaxy far, far away" -- kicked off today.

The cast and creative team behind "The Last Jedi" teased the live audience with bread crumbs about the forthcoming film during the hourlong panel, which you can watch above.

