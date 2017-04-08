Why you have Donald Trump to thank for tonight's 'Juno' live read with Ellen Page, Kristen Wiig and Tig Notaro

On a stage at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art last April, Jason Reitman stood before a crowd gathered for a live reading of his 2005 screenplay “Thank You for Smoking.” He had an announcement:

“It is very hard for me to say tonight that this is going to be the last one,” the director said. “I have to make movies, guys.”

After five years and 40-some odd performances, Reitman felt it was time to bring his live read series to a close. Finding actors to perform classic screenplays for free, annotating the scripts, publicizing the events — it was fun, but it was taking away from his filmmaking.

But then Nov. 8 happened. Reitman was on the Manhattan set of his upcoming film “Tully” on the night President Trump was elected, and instantly he felt his world shift.

“It was a very confusing feeling,” he recalls, sitting in his two-room office on the Sunset Strip, perched above the city lights. “People were crying. It was very hard to work. There were people who wanted to go home, and they had full permission to do so. Fortunately, that night we were shooting at a bar, so the alcohol was available. It felt like ‘Star Wars’ went the wrong direction — like the empire won. It was sad.”

After production wrapped a few days later, the 39-year-old — who is Canadian and can’t vote — grappled with how best to handle his feelings of frustration. He thought back to the live reads he’d done for Film Independent and how well-attended they had been. “And I went: ‘Oh, well, we have this great show that we did, and maybe we could use it to raise money for good causes.’ ”

His idea just happened to coincide with the 10th anniversary of the release of “Juno,” the Ellen Page-starring teen pregnancy film he’d directed in 2007. So he and the actress started talking about putting on an all-female live read of Diablo Cody’s Oscar-winning screenplay and donating the ticket sale proceeds to Planned Parenthood.

“We kept coming back to the importance of Planned Parenthood — and not its relationship with abortion, but its relationship with women’s health,” he says. “How devastating this new presidential administration has been and could be to women. I thought we could maybe emphasize that note by doing an all-women cast.”

The event, which takes place on Saturday at the Theatre at the Ace Hotel, will see Page reprise her original role: Juno, a spunky high schooler who decides to give her child up for adoption. Jennifer Garner, who also appears in the film, will again have the part of the hopeful mama ready to take in Juno’s child. The other parts will be read by new actors: Tracee Ellis Ross as Juno’s mom (originally Allison Janney), Tig Notaro as Juno’s dad (J.K. Simmons), Kristen Wiig as Juno’s older crush (Jason Bateman) and Alia Shawkat as Juno’s BFF slash baby daddy (Michael Cera).