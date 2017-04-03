With 'The President Show,' Comedy Central commits to peak Trump

Comedy Central is about to go into Trump overdrive: "The President Show," featuring Anthony Atamanuik as President Donald J. Trump if he were a late-night talk show host, is set to debut on the network later this month.

In the weekly show, "the president" will broadcast "direct from the Oval Office" at 11:30 p.m. Thursdays with a lead-in from "The Daily Show With Trevor Noah."

With Vice President Mike Pence -- played by Peter Grosz -- as his sidekick, Atamanuik's Trump will select from the standard menu of late-night elements, including guest interviews, desk segments and field pieces, Comedy Central said Monday in a statement. All, of course, delivered a la Trump.

“Laughing at the President is a proud American tradition and we hope not to disappoint anyone in that department,” said Atamanuik, who also created the show.

“But our political system is too broken for us to be content joking about one man, even though he is a disastrous silly little toddler boy. Mostly I’d just like to thank Comedy Central for giving us this platform to speak truth to power and if we’re lucky, end up in prison!”

Comedy Central hinted at the new show Wednesday during "The Daily Show," when a faux hack full of Russian imagery pointed viewers to a Russian website that now redirects visitors to the show's Twitter feed. That account fired up March 21.

"The President Show" premieres April 27.