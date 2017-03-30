The Long Winter is over, but in Westeros, it's just getting started.

Thursday morning HBO released the first official teaser trailer for the seventh season of "Game of Thrones," which is scheduled to air on July 17.

The clip, titled "The Long Walk," shows Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Cersei Lannister (Lena Headley) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) descending a long hallway toward their respective thrones.

For Cersei, who was crowned Queen of Westeros in the Season 6 finale, it's the Iron Throne. For Jon, a.k.a. the King in the North, it's Ned's banquet table at Winterfell. And for Daenerys, it's an unidentified throne somewhere in Westeros based on her cold weather garb, a first for the Queen of Dragons.

The walk is emphasized dramatically by James' "Sit Down" before cutting to a shot of the Night King's piercingly blue eye.