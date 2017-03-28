With the arrival of spring, blockbuster movie season has gotten an early start with "Beauty and the Beast" and other films, music fans are making plans for recently announced summer festivals, and late-night TV continues to skewer the Trump administration.
Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Huntington Library president steps down
|Jessica Gelt
The president of the Huntington Library, Art Collections and Botanical Gardens in San Marino has stepped down after a tenure of less than two years, the museum’s board of trustees announced Tuesday.
Laura Skandera Trombley became the eighth president of the Huntington and the first woman to hold that position on July 1, 2015, following the retirement of Steven S. Koblik, who served as president since 2001.
The Huntington announcement said Trombley is leaving to work on a book-length study of Mark Twain. She is the most recent recipient of the Louis J. Budd Award for Twain scholarship, the Huntington said.
During the search for a new president, the Huntington's director of research, Steve Hindle, will serve as acting president. Trombley will be an advisor to the board of trustees.