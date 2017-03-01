After Beyoncé was forced to sit out Coachella per doctor’s orders, festival organizers have found a replacement: Lady Gaga .

Gaga will headline both weekends of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival — slated for April 14-16 and April 21-23 in Indio — festival promoter Goldenvoice announced Tuesday night.

Last week, Beyoncé, who is pregnant with twins, announced she had to pull out of the festival “following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months.” She will instead headline Coachella next year.

Gaga recently appeared at Super Bowl LI in Houston, an event she followed with a performance at the Grammys alongside Metallica. The pop star will launch her Joanne World Tour in August and has booked a two-night run at the Forum as well as a December date.