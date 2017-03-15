A&E renews docuseries 'Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath'

A&E announced Wednesday the renewal of "Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath" for a second season.

The renewal includes 10 new hourlong installments of the series, which features Remini, a former Scientologist, meeting with individuals who have left the Church of Scientology to hear their stories.

"It became clear to us that although we were telling painful stories of former members of the Church of Scientology, this show was resonating strongly with people everywhere," Remini said in a statement Wednesday.

"The show is really about standing up for what is right and not letting bullies have their way. I feel it is important for people to know that you can take action to bring about change, both for yourself and for others," she said.

In her Times review of the premiere episode, Meredith Blake wrote that the series "takes a human-interest approach to its subject, barely delving into the origins of the religion or its more bizarre teachings."

The first season concluded in January, and no release date for the follow-up installment has been announced.