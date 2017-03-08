'He won, but he acts like he lost': Alec Baldwin riffs (yes, again) on Trump

Kerry Washington and Alec Baldwin joined James Corden on "The Late Late Show" on Tuesday night in what rapidly became a makeshift dish session about the Trump administration.

"It used to be that on our show we were shocking. We did shocking storylines on 'Scandal,'" Washington reminisced on life before President Trump. "We're like 'Little House on the Prairie' compared to this administration."

But it was Baldwin who, unsurprisingly, had the most to say about Trump and the reception he's received for his send-up of the president on "Saturday Night Live."

"People are very kind," said Baldwin, referring to admirers who approach him in New York City. "They always say ‘thank you’; they think I’m having an effect on the political field of gravity."

He was less charitable about Trump, though.

"He’s president of the United States, and he still looks incredibly constipated. He looks terrible."

"I thought, when he won, he’d, like, relax and be more generous," Baldwin continued. "He won, but he acts like he lost. … It’s inexplicable."

See all the quips and quibbles in the video above.