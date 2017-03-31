Movie theater exhibitors are getting a preview of upcoming blockbusters at CinemaCon, where films like "Fate of the Furious," "Blade Runner 2049" and "Pirates of the Caribbean" wowed the crowds. Meanwhile, a war of words has been raging among Sean Hannity, Ted Koppel and Bill O'Reilly (and Rep. Maxine Waters, too).
Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- 'All or Nothing' will return for Season 2, with the Rams in the spotlight
- Beyoncé as Nala in 'The Lion King'? It could happen
- Teaser trailer for Season 7 of 'Game of Thrones' is here
- Robin Thicke and Paula Patton near custody agreement
- Vin Diesel and Charlize Theron surprise CinemaCon with 'Fate of the Furious' screening
Alex Rodriguez likes Jennifer Lopez for her mind
|Christie D'Zurilla
Alex Rodriguez didn't come out and say Jennifer Lopez's name Friday on "The View," but he didn't really have to.
"It's obvious," he told the panel after they began quizzing him about his love life. "We've been having a great time."
The retired Major League Baseball great, who played for the New York Yankees from 2004 to 2016, rattled off some things he likes about Lopez, whom he's reportedly been dating for a month or so: She's a New Yorker. From the Bronx. A great athlete. An incredible mother, sister and daughter. And -- this never hurts -- a big Yankees fan.
"She's an amazing, amazing girl," Rodriguez told the panelists. "One of the smartest human beings I've ever met."
J. Lo also likes chocolate chip ice cream and chocolate chip cookies, he said. Now we're falling in love with her, too.