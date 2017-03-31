Alex Rodriguez likes Jennifer Lopez for her mind

Alex Rodriguez didn't come out and say Jennifer Lopez's name Friday on "The View," but he didn't really have to.

"It's obvious," he told the panel after they began quizzing him about his love life. "We've been having a great time."

The retired Major League Baseball great, who played for the New York Yankees from 2004 to 2016, rattled off some things he likes about Lopez, whom he's reportedly been dating for a month or so: She's a New Yorker. From the Bronx. A great athlete. An incredible mother, sister and daughter. And -- this never hurts -- a big Yankees fan.

"She's an amazing, amazing girl," Rodriguez told the panelists. "One of the smartest human beings I've ever met."

J. Lo also likes chocolate chip ice cream and chocolate chip cookies, he said. Now we're falling in love with her, too.