The first image of an updated Black Lightning debuts as the CW pilot begins production

The first image from The CW's new super hero pilot "Black Lightning" has been released, and it shows a super slick version the updated '70s vigilante.

Played by "Hart of Dixie" actor Cress Williams, Jefferson Pierce, or Black Lightning, was the first African American DC super hero to have his own stand alone comic title. The character was created by Tony Isabella with Trevor Von Eeden in 1977.

But here's the update: Jefferson Pierce stopped being that hero years ago. Two daughters in danger pulled him back into the crime-fighting life, and into an new suit harnessing his electrical powers.

The updated costume was designed by Laura Jean Shannon, who is no stranger to comic book looks with credits on "Scott Pilgrim vs. The World," "Blade: Trinity," and "Iron Man."

The show is being shot in Atlanta, and is being directed by executive producer/writer/director Salim Akil.

"Comics were a great way for me to escape. I was about 13 when 'Black Lightning' was created, and finally there was a black super hero that gave a damn about our neighborhood and our lives," Akil said in a statement.