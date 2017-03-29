With the arrival of spring, blockbuster movie season has gotten an early start with "Beauty and the Beast" and other films, music fans are making plans for recently announced summer festivals, and late-night TV continues to skewer the Trump administration.
Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Ken Burns is making a Muhammad Ali documentary
- 'The Mindy Project' renewed for sixth and final season
- Maxine Waters has some words for Bill O'Reilly
- 'Daily Show' at work on the Trump Presidential Twitter Library
- Round 2 of Sean Hannity versus Ted Koppel, with a cameo by Bill O'Reilly
The first image of an updated Black Lightning debuts as the CW pilot begins production
|Jevon Phillips
The first image from The CW's new super hero pilot "Black Lightning" has been released, and it shows a super slick version the updated '70s vigilante.
Played by "Hart of Dixie" actor Cress Williams, Jefferson Pierce, or Black Lightning, was the first African American DC super hero to have his own stand alone comic title. The character was created by Tony Isabella with Trevor Von Eeden in 1977.
But here's the update: Jefferson Pierce stopped being that hero years ago. Two daughters in danger pulled him back into the crime-fighting life, and into an new suit harnessing his electrical powers.
The updated costume was designed by Laura Jean Shannon, who is no stranger to comic book looks with credits on "Scott Pilgrim vs. The World," "Blade: Trinity," and "Iron Man."
The show is being shot in Atlanta, and is being directed by executive producer/writer/director Salim Akil.
"Comics were a great way for me to escape. I was about 13 when 'Black Lightning' was created, and finally there was a black super hero that gave a damn about our neighborhood and our lives," Akil said in a statement.