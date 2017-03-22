Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are on speaking terms again, and he has a new hobby

Angelina Jolie Pitt and Brad Pitt have reportedly spoken to each other directly. Finally.

“He’s very relieved that things are not playing out in public anymore," a source told People in an article out Wednesday, calling the estranged couple's detente "a work in progress."

The two are still negotiating their split, the source said, but Pitt is "much happier."

The source would seem to be someone working on image rehab (no, not that kind of rehab) for Pitt, as the magazine also has a feature about how the "Moonlight" executive producer is totally into making sculpture these days. And who doesn't like sculpture?

"People close to him are happy that he has found something new to be passionate about," a source told People for the story about the new hobby.

The "Allied" actor, 53, had been taking it on the chin for a while in the wake of his September split from Jolie, his partner for more than a decade and wife since August 2014.

The two parted ways abruptly when Jolie, 41, filed for divorce — a Pitt source said at the time that it was a "complete shock" — after a family dust-up on a private plane. She accused Pitt of getting physical with their eldest son, Maddox, and involved the authorities. The "World War Z" star was ultimately cleared of any wrongdoing, but a temporary custody agreement struck by the couple limited his visitation and involved a therapist.

Pitt showed his face in a surprise appearance during the 2017 Golden Globes broadcast in January. A day later, after aggressively going back and forth for weeks in public court filings about custody, the estranged couple struck a deal to resolve their split in private, enlisting the assistance of a private judge.

Jolie made it clear late in February that family came first in their divorce drama.

“We are a family, and we will always be a family," she told the BBC. "And we will get through this time and hopefully be a stronger family for it.”