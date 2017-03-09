Brie Larson's subdued reaction to Casey Affleck's Oscar win was intentional

Brie Larson's significantly underwhelmed reaction to Casey Affleck's Oscar win was intentional.

"I think that whatever it was that I did onstage kind of spoke for itself," the actress told Vanity Fair Wednesday at the premiere of her latest film, "Kong: Skull Island." “I’ve said all that I need to say about that topic.”

The 2016 lead actress Academy Award winner presented the "Manchester by the Sea" star with his lead actor award at last month's ceremony but did not revel in his triumph.

After announcing his name, she hugged Affleck, handed him the golden statuette and stood off to the side without clapping -- similar to how she behaved at the Golden Globes the previous month.

And several took notice of the subdued exchange.

That's because Affleck was accused of sexual harassment on the set of his 2010 mockumentary, “I’m Still Here,” in two separate cases -- details of which resurfaced when "Manchester" debuted .

Larson, 27, is an advocate for sexual-assault victims and the cause has been dear to her. It was also the subject of 2015's "Room," which featured her Oscar-winning performance.

Affleck, 41, has denied all charges and settled both cases out of court for an undisclosed amount. But the specter of the claims lingered during awards season, and he was vociferously called out by "Fresh Off the Boat" actress Constance Wu and several others in and out of the industry.