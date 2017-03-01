Joss Whedon, right, creator, writer and director of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," talks to star Sarah Michelle Gellar on set in 2001.

With nostalgia for the 1990s at full volume, especially for TV shows -- hello again, "Gilmore Girls," "Fuller House" and "Charmed" -- it's no wonder "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" remains a pop-culture favorite.

As the show's 20th anniversary approaches, a few fan-focused activities and merchandise -- including a Sunnydale High Yearbook Contest offering a trip to this year's San Diego Comic-Con -- are being introduced.

Unlike the aforementioned reboots, "Buffy" creator Joss Whedon and series star Sarah Michelle Gellar have both denied new content is in the works. But that's an excuse to get reacquainted with the show.

The Pop TV network will air the two-part premiere episode ("Welcome to the Hellmouth" and "The Harvest") on March 10, which coincides with the anniversary date.

For the Sunnydale High Yearbook Contest, which also launches March 10, fans can upload their high-school class photos and provide their best "Buffy" caption in the form of a yearbook quote. More contest details will be posted at www.boxlunch.com.

But wait! There's more! New "Buffy" merchandise, from the Fox Consumer Products folks, will showcase everything from apparel and accessories to board games and brand-new books and comics.