Chance the Rapper (a.k.a. Chancellor Bennett), the wunderkind who took home three Grammys last month without a formal record label, is defying expectations yet again.

After what he called an "unsuccessful" meeting with the Illinois governor to talk about education issues, the 23-year-old said Monday he's donating $1 million to Chicago Public Schools.

"As a kid from West Chatham, from the South Side literally three blocks away from here, it's pretty serendipitous to be here today. I'm proud to announce that I am donating $1 million to CPS to support arts and enrichment programming," he said Monday at Chicago's Westcott Elementary, where a cacophony of gasps and cheers followed his words.

The rapper met with Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner on Friday to discuss funding for CPS, but left the sit-down frustrated.

"The governor gave me a lot of vague answers in our meeting and since has called me over the weekend," Bennett said Monday. "Our talks were unsuccessful. Gov. Rauner still won't commit to giving Chicago's kids a chance without caveats or ultimatums."