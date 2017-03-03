Cheryl Boone Isaacs keeps the Oscars celebration going with upbeat email to academy members

In a sort of pep talk to members, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences President Cheryl Boone Isaacs acknowledged the risky nature of live television and made a promise about the mix-up heard 'round the world Sunday night: Never again.

She also praised best-picture Oscar presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway and laid blame for the end-of-show disaster pointedly at the feet of PricewaterhouseCoopers.

"[W]e all know that that wrong envelope and the problems that ensued were caused by the failure of PwC’s accountants to follow established protocols and their delay in immediately remedying the situation," Boone Isaacs said in the email, obtained by Deadline . "PwC has accepted full responsibility for the error. Rest assured changes will be implemented to ensure this never happens again."

Accountants Brian Cullinan and Martha Ruiz didn't lose their jobs at PwC, but were axed earlier this week from their flashy Oscars-envelope gig. Cullinan was the one tweeting a backstage picture of Emma Stone around the time he should have been wrangling the best picture envelope, and Ruiz failed to react when the wrong winner was announced.

Boone Isaacs gave a shout-out to those who did react, praising "the professionalism of the crew and stage managers, led by Rob Paine, who handled everything remarkably from the set collapsing during dress rehearsal to the rather chaotic ending of the show."