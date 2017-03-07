Coming soon to the Hollywood Bowl: 'La La Land in Concert'

"La La Land in Concert: A Live-to-Film Celebration" will premiere at the Hollywood Bowl May 26 and 27.

Big news for fans of "La La Land." The film that would be best picture ( before not being best picture ) is taking its show on the road, and soon citizens of the City of Stars will be able to listen to "City of Stars" while sitting under a sky full of stars.

Lionsgate announced "La La Land in Concert: A Live-to-Film Celebration" on Monday, a stage spectacular featuring a viewing of the film with Oscar-winning composer Justin Hurwitz conducting the score with a 100-piece symphony orchestra, choir and jazz ensemble.

"La La Land in Concert" will debut in Los Angeles on Memorial Day weekend, May 26 and 27, at the iconic Hollywood Bowl.

"For me, one of the most thrilling and fulfilling parts of making 'La La Land' was scoring the film to a live orchestra: a hundred phenomenal local musicians playing in real-time to the Technicolor images, bringing Justin's compositions to vivid life," said Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle in a statement released Monday.

"I couldn't be more excited to share that experience with audiences this summer," he added, "let alone in a setting as epic and as quintessentially 'L.A.' as the Hollywood Bowl."

But fans eager to hear the live vocal stylings of John Legend, Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, be forewarned: Though the orchestra will be live, the vocals will not be.

"By preserving the film's unique recorded vocal performances of Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling and John Legend from the film's soundtrack and blending them with live musicians, we are able to build a one-of-a-kind concert experience, which becomes a hybrid of film, pre-recordings and incredible live musicianship," said Richard Kraft, the concert's director.

Kraft and fellow producers Laura Engel, Tim Fox and Alison Ahart Williams are responsible for previous Hollywood Bowl hybrid events including " Disney’s 'The Little Mermaid' in Concert " and " Tim Burton's 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' Live in Concert. "

Tickets for the Hollywood Bowl show will be available March 10 at 12 p.m. via Ticketmaster, with additional shows around the country and world to be announced after the May premiere.