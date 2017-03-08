Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
From social media blackouts to celeb tweets, Hollywood salutes International Women's Day
|Libby Hill
International Women's Day is Wednesday, and it has taken on additional significance this year as people are marking the occasion with the A Day Without a Woman movement.
The protest, born from January's Women's March on Washington as well as worldwide sister marches, aims to promote awareness for gender inequality through an organized strike and spending boycott.
Hollywood is embracing the movement in a variety of ways.
The United Talent Agency announced Tuesday a slate of events for employees in recognition and support of the protest, including panels featuring community leaders and industry talent discussing gender equity and the arts.
Ryan Murphy, the creative force behind FX shows "American Horror Story" and "Feud: Bette and Joan," shared with Twitter on Tuesday that women in his company, Ryan Murphy Productions, would not be working Wednesday.
"So in short, nothing will get done," he added.
At MTV, the company flipped the M in its iconic logo upside down, making it a W. Additionally, the MTV social accounts have been automated for Wednesday, as the majority of its social staff are women. People who tag MTV on Twitter get a message explaining the strike.
Jezebel , a female-centric culture site with a staff made up primarily of women, is observing A Day Without A Woman by having men from Gizmodo Media Group run the site for the day.
"Our intent here is not to give men a platform or to allow them to ... with our website," wrote Emma Carmichael, Jezebel's editor-in-chief, in a Tuesday night post, "but to force them to think about the jobs they’re being asked to do and how they differ from their usual day-to-day work."
Film Independent, producers of the Spirit Awards and the LA Film Festival, tweeted Tuesday night that their social channels would be going dark Wednesday.
Wednesday's support for women reaches far beyond just production companies and corporate entities. From Adele and J.K. Rowling to Madonna and Emma Watson, check out celebrities tweeting their solidarity.