From social media blackouts to celeb tweets, Hollywood salutes International Women's Day

A group dances during the women's march in Los Angeles.

International Women's Day is Wednesday, and it has taken on additional significance this year as people are marking the occasion with the A Day Without a Woman movement.

The protest, born from January's Women's March on Washington as well as worldwide sister marches, aims to promote awareness for gender inequality through an organized strike and spending boycott.

Hollywood is embracing the movement in a variety of ways.

The United Talent Agency announced Tuesday a slate of events for employees in recognition and support of the protest, including panels featuring community leaders and industry talent discussing gender equity and the arts.

Ryan Murphy, the creative force behind FX shows "American Horror Story" and "Feud: Bette and Joan," shared with Twitter on Tuesday that women in his company, Ryan Murphy Productions, would not be working Wednesday.

"So in short, nothing will get done," he added.