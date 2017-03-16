Hollywood unions call for preservation of NEA, NEH, CPB

Hollywood's big acting, directing and writing guilds are calling for the preservation of federal funding for the National Endowment for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Humanities and the Corp. for Public Broadcasting.

"As a source of inspiration, action and economic growth our country’s creative arts are integral to our culture, our American identity and our democracy," the Directors Guild of America, SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America West and East said in a joint statement Thursday.

"Access to the arts has fueled generations of great Americans, uplifted communities and helped heal our nation’s greatest divides. Cutting federal support of these programs will not only hurt artists and those who benefit from their work, it will also send a damaging message to future generations about the power of art and its place in our culture."

The unions represent creators and performers in movies, TV, radio, sound recordings and digital media. The elimination of the NEA, NEH and CPB, in addition to 16 other independent government agencies, has been proposed by the Trump administration in its newly released "America First" budget blueprint.