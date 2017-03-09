Hey, do you watch "Game of Thrones"? It's a sprawling fantasy drama (perhaps you've heard of it) on HBO that has swordplay, massive battles, dragons and all kinds of political maneuvering that's made it the biggest show on TV.

So what better way to build upon all that action and intrigue than through a Facebook Live promotion that asks the show's biggest fans to watch ... ice melt.

Thousands of fans tumbled to the Internet to find out the official release date for the 2017 series, which was announced on a Facebook Live stream inside a big ol' block of ice. So when will the world get more dragons?

"Game of Thrones" will return on July 16.

For those in the know, George R.R. Martin's popular book series "Game of Thrones" features the subtitle "A Song of Ice and Fire," a nod to a few key elements (get it?) of the story.

As riveting as that sounds, the video was somehow even less so, apart from swells of music and the occasional cameo from Gwendolyn Christie (Brienne of Tarth) and Alfie Allen (Theon Greyjoy), who breathed a little animated fire. Fingers crossed the next season has a bit more action.