Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- 'Game of Thrones' sets date for the 2017 season
- Brie Larson's subdued reaction to Casey Affleck's Oscar win was intentional
- Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are dating
- Golden Globes set 2018 ceremony date ; no host yet
- Disney shareholder meeting may feature 'Star Wars' and theme park announcements
'Game of Thrones' sets date for its 2017 season debut
|Chris Barton
Hey, do you watch "Game of Thrones"? It's a sprawling fantasy drama (perhaps you've heard of it) on HBO that has swordplay, massive battles, dragons and all kinds of political maneuvering that's made it the biggest show on TV.
So what better way to build upon all that action and intrigue than through a Facebook Live promotion that asks the show's biggest fans to watch ... ice melt.
Thousands of fans tumbled to the Internet to find out the official release date for the 2017 series, which was announced on a Facebook Live stream inside a big ol' block of ice. So when will the world get more dragons?
"Game of Thrones" will return on July 16.
For those in the know, George R.R. Martin's popular book series "Game of Thrones" features the subtitle "A Song of Ice and Fire," a nod to a few key elements (get it?) of the story.
As riveting as that sounds, the video was somehow even less so, apart from swells of music and the occasional cameo from Gwendolyn Christie (Brienne of Tarth) and Alfie Allen (Theon Greyjoy), who breathed a little animated fire. Fingers crossed the next season has a bit more action.
Meanwhile the internet had an absolute field day after being asked to watch ice melt for their big reveal.