Jake Gyllenhaal begs Ryan Reynolds to pick up the stupid phone already, man

Men. They never pick up the phone when you want them to.

Jake Gyllenhaal bravely -- foolishly? -- attempted to prove that he and Ryan Reynolds are friends in real life by connecting with his "Life" co-star via FaceTime during the taping of "Late Night With Seth Meyers" on Thursday. By the time the bit was over, the score was Calls, 2, Gyllenhaal, zero.

"C'mon, man, you're eating up precious TV time!," Gyllenhaal pleaded with the ringing, ringing, ringing phone.

"You don't know Ryan Reynolds," Meyers teased him.

But wait! During the commercial break, a magical thing happened: Reynolds called back.

With Meyers offstage to get his microphone adjusted, Gyllenhaal commandeered the host's desk for a chat with Reynolds.

"Here's what I'm doing," Reynolds said, redirecting the phone's camera to show the action. "Pushing baby strollers."

Gyllenhaal's giddy peek into their friendship was a far cry from the oh-so-private version of the actor who went into a repeat cycle of replying, simply and coolly, "I would love to not talk about my personal life" and “I would love to talk about the movie" after an interviewer for the Guardian made the mistake of asking him about dating Taylor Swift.

(In his defense, that did happen way back in 2010. Can we all move on now?)

The bromance between the two actors might have been at its best, or at least its most amusing, in the "autocomplete interview" the two did recently for Wired magazine. First, guess which one of them said which of the following things:

"Canada had sex with America."

"It's mostly done exclusively with politicians' spit."

"You know how scary that would be if you just woke up and someone was taking your hair? That'd be terrible. Terrifying!"

"There are, like, 400 more cards. Let's waste more life."

"I didn't even know I was kissing him until I found out when I got home that night. There should be a map just to get out of his eyes."

"Twigs, rocks, sticks and a tiny bit of green tea."

"Fake ones."

Now click play, and enjoy.