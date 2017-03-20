The art and entertainment world is speaking out against President Trump's first budget proposal which targets the infrastructure of federally funded agencies such as the National Endowment for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Humanities and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Kim Kardashian relives Paris robbery on 'KUWTK'
- Zayn Malik says he's anxiety-free since leaving One Direction
- Clintons and Obama mourn the death of Chuck Berry
- Art museum directors speak out in support of cultural agencies
- Hollywood unions call for preservation of NEA, NEH, CPB
- Trump budget would eliminate funding for NEA, NEH
- Aimee Mann to Margaret Atwood: Spring Arts Guide
John Oliver breaks down Trump's budget blueprint and gives America the gift of zebras
|Libby Hill
Sunday's episode of HBO's "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" gave Oliver a chance to tee off on President Trump's budget blueprint. And while his deconstruction was as pithy and pointed as ever, Oliver had something even better in store for America.
But first, the budget.
Oliver screened a brief CNN clip with Wolf Blitzer outlining the boosts and cuts in Trump's budget, featuring a scrolling list of scads of departments having their funding slashed, to which the host quipped, "It is sort of fitting that the list of budget cuts scroll by like the end credits for America."
"The Daily Show" alum went on to expound upon how many of those who will suffer the most from the president's idealized budget are those who voted to elect him as well as examining how many of the departments targeted make up a truly infinitesimal portion of federal spending.
Sadly, no video of Oliver's arguments can be embedded thanks to premium cable's free and furious use of explicit language.
Eventually Oliver moved on to more pressing matters, by which we mean dancing zebras.
The host shared with the audience his recent discovery that the country of Bolivia utilizes people dressed as zebras to encourage pedestrian and traffic safety on dangerous roadways, a delightful tidbit that was about to get even more useful.
In the greatest (and most humane) equid use in HBO history (sorry "Luck"), Oliver created a 23-minute video in which one of his staffers, dressed in a zebra costume, posed in front of a green screen for enterprising video editors to bring a little joy into the daily news slog.
To give some idea of how effective green-screen zebras are, "Last Week Tonight" provided several examples, including the inclusion of a zebra at the inauguration of President Trump.
The show also inserted a striped bystander into the background of a particularly gripping moment in Oscar best-picture nominee "Manchester by the Sea."
Do you need a Monday pick-me-up? Do you need a spring pick-me-up? Do you need a 2017 pick-me-up?
Great. Here's 23 minutes of dancing zebra.