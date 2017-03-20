Kim Kardashian relives Paris robbery on 'KUWTK'; French paparazzi reveal themselves to be human

Kim Kardashian. (Andy Kropa / Associated Press)

Kim Kardashian West has finally shared her version of the robbery that altered her life last October — as well as a photo that a group of paparazzi in Paris sent her privately after the crime. "I have always shared so much & I'm not going to hold back when this was probably one of the most life changing experiences for me," Kardashian said Sunday on Twitter. "I would never wish this experience upon anyone, but have learned some valuable lessons & feel so blessed to be safe home w my babies & husband," she continued. "To my friends, family, and loved ones I can't thank you enough for being there when I needed you the most."

Kardashian suspects that a group was watching the family during their entire Paris Fashion Week trip, she said on Sunday's episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." "I was Snapchatting that I was home and that everyone was going out, so I think they knew that [bodyguard] Pascal was out with Kourtney [Kardashian] and that I was by myself," she said. "They had to have known that we were leaving that day. They had this window of opportunity and just went for it." Her description of the robbery mostly echoed what has been reported previously. One new aspect, however, was what Kim was thinking after they duct-taped her mouth to keep her from screaming. "He grabs my legs, and ... I have no clothes on under, so, he pulled me towards him at the front of the bed and I thought OK, this is the moment, they're going to rape me," she said. "And I fully, like, mentally prepped myself and then he didn't. "And he, like, duct-taped my legs together, then he had the gun up to me and I knew that was the moment, they're going to totally, like, shoot me in the head, and I'm just praying that Kourtney is going to have a normal life after she finds my dead body there on the bed." The episode concludes with a tear-jerking montage of scenes from Kim's home life with husband Kanye West and their two young kids, North and Saint.