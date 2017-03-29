With the arrival of spring, blockbuster movie season has gotten an early start with "Beauty and the Beast" and other films, music fans are making plans for recently announced summer festivals, and late-night TV continues to skewer the Trump administration.
Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- 'The Mindy Project' renewed for sixth and final season
- Maxine Waters has some words for Bill O'Reilly
- 'Daily Show' at work on the Trump Presidential Twitter Library
- Round 2 of Sean Hannity versus Ted Koppel, with a cameo by Bill O'Reilly
- In new 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' trailer, our little Spidey's growing up
- Ted Koppel tells Sean Hannity he's bad for America; Hannity fires back
Maxine Waters has some news for Bill O'Reilly: 'I cannot be intimidated. I cannot be undermined'
|Libby Hill
U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Los Angeles) has no time for Bill O'Reilly's foolishness.
Waters appeared on MSNBC's "All In With Chris Hayes" Tuesday night, and Hayes asked the California congresswoman if she had a response to O'Reilly's remarks that morning about her hair (or, as O'Reilly put it, her "James Brown wig.")
While Waters didn't have a direct response to O'Reilly, per se, she definitely had a message to convey.
"No, I'm not responding to him," Waters began, before thanking Hillary Clinton for always standing up for women in general and black women in particular.
Then Waters neatly pivoted to what was really on her mind.
"Let me just say this: I’m a strong black woman and I cannot be intimidated. I cannot be undermined. I cannot be thought to be afraid of Bill O’Reilly or anybody," Waters said.
Then she dug in deeper.
"And I’d like to say to women out there everywhere: Don’t allow these right-wing talking heads, these dishonorable people, to intimidate you or scare you. Be who you are, do what you do, and let us get on with discussing the real issues of this country," she said.
And in case she wasn't already clear:
"I am not going anywhere. I am going to stay on message. I am going to fight for the people of this country. I’m going to fight for comprehensive healthcare, and I don’t care about Bill O’Reilly or [Roger] Ailes or Trump or any of them," Waters emphasized. "We have a responsibility as elected officials to do good public policy in the best interests of all the people. That’s what I’m going to do. I’m not going to stop."
Despite releasing a public statement Tuesday apologizing for his jokes about Waters' hair, O'Reilly doubled-down on his criticisms of the congresswoman in a segment on "The O'Reilly Factor."
After acknowledging the inappropriateness of his comments, O'Reilly went on to state that Waters would never appear on his show because he would challenge her and she doesn't want to be challenged.
O'Reilly then dismissed Waters as just "spouting the left-wing company line" and bemoaned her idea of patriotism as ideological nonsense.
"But in order to succeed in this country, you must be self-reliant, not dependent on the entitlement system that Maxine Waters loves so much," O'Reilly said.
ALSO
The Internet to Bill O'Reilly: Leave Congresswoman Maxine Waters' hair out of this
'Daily Show' at work on the Trump Presidential Twitter Library: 'It will be so tremendous'
Round 2 of Sean Hannity versus Ted Koppel, with a cameo by Bill O'Reilly
As a Trump protest, theaters worldwide will screen the film version of Orwell's '1984'