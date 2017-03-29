Maxine Waters has some news for Bill O'Reilly: 'I cannot be intimidated. I cannot be undermined'

U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Los Angeles) has no time for Bill O'Reilly's foolishness.

Waters appeared on MSNBC's "All In With Chris Hayes" Tuesday night, and Hayes asked the California congresswoman if she had a response to O'Reilly's remarks that morning about her hair (or, as O'Reilly put it, her "James Brown wig.")

While Waters didn't have a direct response to O'Reilly, per se, she definitely had a message to convey.

"No, I'm not responding to him," Waters began, before thanking Hillary Clinton for always standing up for women in general and black women in particular.

Then Waters neatly pivoted to what was really on her mind.

"Let me just say this: I’m a strong black woman and I cannot be intimidated. I cannot be undermined. I cannot be thought to be afraid of Bill O’Reilly or anybody," Waters said.

Then she dug in deeper.

"And I’d like to say to women out there everywhere: Don’t allow these right-wing talking heads, these dishonorable people, to intimidate you or scare you. Be who you are, do what you do, and let us get on with discussing the real issues of this country," she said.

And in case she wasn't already clear:

"I am not going anywhere. I am going to stay on message. I am going to fight for the people of this country. I’m going to fight for comprehensive healthcare, and I don’t care about Bill O’Reilly or [Roger] Ailes or Trump or any of them," Waters emphasized. "We have a responsibility as elected officials to do good public policy in the best interests of all the people. That’s what I’m going to do. I’m not going to stop."