Mischa Barton fights back as a 'revenge' sex tape is allegedly shopped to porn outlets

Mischa Barton has obtained a restraining order and has gone to the police about a "revenge porn" sex tape that's reportedly being shopped around to the highest bidder.

The images and videos were taken in the last year without Barton's consent by someone she had a brief relationship with, attorney Lisa Bloom said at a press conference Wednesday morning. With Barton at her side, Bloom labeled the materials as "revenge porn," which is covered under domestic-violence laws.

The police report and court filing both occurred Tuesday.

"The court has blocked the selling, distribution, giving away or showing of any of these photos or videos of Ms. Barton," Bloom said. "The orders are clear about what happens to violators. They state, 'If you do not obey this order, you can go to jail or prison.'"

On Wednesday, cease-and-desist letters were sent to those who've been reported as participants in attempts to buy or sell the images, Bloom said.

Because of the police investigation, the attorney was not naming the man believed to have shot the video. She and "The O.C." actress hadn't seen any of the images, Bloom said, and didn't know how they'd been recorded.

"I came forward to fight them not only for myself, but for all the women out there," Barton said in a brief statement at the start of the press conference. "I want to protect them from the pain and humiliation I have gone through."

"I know that at least three large online porn sites ... have reviewed it and they're all seriously considering the offer," celebrity sex-tape broker Kevin Blatt told the Daily Mail on Monday. Blatt told the outlet that he'd been shown stills.

The opening bid, he said, was a half-million bucks.

(The press conference can be viewed in the video that follows. Barton and Bloom enter the room slightly before the five-minute mark.)