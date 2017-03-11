'My mantra has always been to scare ... you': Ridley Scott at SXSW 'Alien: Covenant' footage sneak peek

AS THE AUDIENCE filed out of Austin’s Paramount Theatre following the South by Southwest opening-night screening of Terrence Malick’s “Song to Song,” there was a line around the block waiting to get in for a screening of Ridley Scott’s 1979 film “Alien,” along with footage from Scott’s upcoming “Alien: Covenant.” Opening May 19, the film is the sixth in the series and the third directed by Scott.

Scott first took to the stage to introduce the footage from the new film, telling the ecstatic crowd, “My goals haven’t changed. My mantra has always been to scare the living … out of you.”

And with that there were three scenes shown from the new film. The first featured a team that includes Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, Amy Seimetz, Demian Bichir and Carmen Ejogo taking a craft from a main spaceship down to another planet. Among those seen on the main craft are Danny McBride, Jussie Smollett and Callie Hernandez.

Piloting the ship and about to enter rough weather, Seimetz’s character is asked whether it’s safe. Her response, part hard-boiled, part hesitant, is “Depends what you call safe.”