NBC is bringing Ellen DeGeneres back to prime time with 'Ellen's Game of Games'

Ellen DeGeneres is packing up her games and heading to a new playground. NBC announced Thursday a six-episode order for "Ellen's Game of Games," a game show based on expanded versions of games already featured on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

"I’m so excited to be hosting a huge prime-time game show for NBC," DeGeneres said in a statement released by the network. "We’re pulling out all the stops — gigantic sets, hilarious games. It’s going to be like a combination of 'American Ninja Warrior,' 'RuPaul’s Drag Race' and a water park. OK, it’s nothing like that, but you should still watch.”

Contestants on the game show will be pulled from the audience -- reminiscent of classic game shows such as "The Price Is Right" -- and given the opportunity to win cash prizes by performing stunts, answering questions and any variety of other tasks dreamed up by DeGeneres and her team.

"Ellen’s impact as a daytime icon is unprecedented, and we can’t wait to see her bring that amazing spirit to 'Game of Games,'" said Paul Telegdy, president of NBC Entertainment's Alternative and Reality Group, in a press release. "She is among the very best at engaging with her devoted audience and we are all in for a treat when her antics hit prime time."

"Game of Games" will be hosted by DeGeneres and produced by her production company, A Very Good Production, in conjunction with Telepictures and Warner Horizon Unscripted Television.

Want a taste of what "Game of Games" might look like? Check out the video from "The Ellen Show" below.