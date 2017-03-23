With the arrival of spring, blockbuster movie season has gotten an early start with "Beauty and the Beast" and other films, music fans are making plans for recently announced summer festivals, and late-night TV continues to skewer the Trump administration.
Nick Viall accepts a rose (and peace offering) from William Shatner
|Christie D'Zurilla
Forget the olive branch — William Shatner extended a rose on Thursday to Nick Viall as a sign of peace after an intense campaign earlier in the week to get "The Bachelor" transported off "Dancing With the Stars" as early as possible.
"My goal for #DWTS is to knock Bachelor Nick out ASAP. Who is with me?" Shatner tweeted Monday right before the show aired on the East Coast. "He lives up to the homonym of his last name," he said later.
After some tweeps tried to convince him that Nick wasn't such a bad guy, or at least he wasn't on "Bachelor in Paradise" last summer, Shatner stood firm, tweeting: "Leopards don't change their spots. Don't be surprised if he shows up again on paradise. I won't be."
Nick, of course, is engaged to Vanessa Grimaldi, and theoretically should not be available for another season on a "Bachelor" franchise show. Then again, he has shown up four times already.
Shatner pushed for Charo that night. He pushed for Mr. T. He pushed for everyone but Nick. Seems Bill doesn't like the way Nick treats the ladies.
And Nick? Well, Nick was just sad about the whole thing.
However, on Thursday, the "Star Trek" legend changed some spots of his own, tweeting a peace symbol and rose emoji to the "Bachelor" veteran with a vague explanation for the "Anyone But Nick" campaign. "As a Dad w/ daughters I'm not happy w/ what you've done in the past," Shatner said. "Maybe you've matured now?"
The peace offering was accepted, with Nick wishing Shatner a belated happy 86th birthday.
Once a charmer, always a charmer.
"Saw Nick Viall dance," Shatner said 45 minutes after extending his peace offering as he retweeted word from "DWTS" host Tom Bergeron predicting the end of the kerfuffle was near. "He can really dance. I hope he’s as good a lover."