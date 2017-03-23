Nick Viall accepts a rose (and peace offering) from William Shatner

Forget the olive branch — William Shatner extended a rose on Thursday to Nick Viall as a sign of peace after an intense campaign earlier in the week to get "The Bachelor" transported off "Dancing With the Stars" as early as possible.

"My goal for #DWTS is to knock Bachelor Nick out ASAP. Who is with me?" Shatner tweeted Monday right before the show aired on the East Coast. "He lives up to the homonym of his last name," he said later.

After some tweeps tried to convince him that Nick wasn't such a bad guy, or at least he wasn't on "Bachelor in Paradise" last summer, Shatner stood firm, tweeting: "Leopards don't change their spots. Don't be surprised if he shows up again on paradise. I won't be."

Nick, of course, is engaged to Vanessa Grimaldi, and theoretically should not be available for another season on a "Bachelor" franchise show. Then again, he has shown up four times already.

Shatner pushed for Charo that night. He pushed for Mr. T. He pushed for everyone but Nick. Seems Bill doesn't like the way Nick treats the ladies.

And Nick? Well, Nick was just sad about the whole thing.

However, on Thursday, the "Star Trek" legend changed some spots of his own, tweeting a peace symbol and rose emoji to the "Bachelor" veteran with a vague explanation for the "Anyone But Nick" campaign. "As a Dad w/ daughters I'm not happy w/ what you've done in the past," Shatner said. "Maybe you've matured now?"

The peace offering was accepted, with Nick wishing Shatner a belated happy 86th birthday.