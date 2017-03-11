Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Of course, Terrence Malick was a no-show when Ryan Gosling, Rooney Mara and Michael Fassbender opened SXSW film
IT WAS NO SURPRISE when the famously private filmmaker Terrence Malick (“Tree of Life,” “To The Wonder,” “Knight of Cups”) was a no-show to the world premiere of his latest drama, “Song to Song,” the star-studded opening night film of the 2017 South by Southwest Film Festival.
Instead, his A-list cast took the stage Friday night in Austin, Texas, to describe what it’s like to work with the iconoclastic director: “rewarding,” “painful” and, yes, even “fun.”
“It’s interesting, it’s challenging, it’s rewarding, it’s fun, it’s scary,” said Michael Fassbender, who co-stars in the very Malickian picture set against the backdrop of the Austin music scene. “He never stops writing.”
Every day was different. Suddenly, Patti Smith was there.
“We all wanted to have this experience of working with Terrence Malick,” added Ryan Gosling, addressing a sold-out house at Austin’s Paramount Theatre alongside castmates Fassbender, Rooney Mara and Berenice Marlohe. “It’s like nothing else. He’s one of the few filmmakers where you could watch a few seconds of his movies and you know that he made it.”
That’s certainly true of “Song to Song,” a torrid interrogation of love, longing, relationships and betrayal centered around a young musician, Faye (Mara), involved with two men — the successful and manipulative record exec Cook (Fassbender) and struggling songwriter BV (Gosling).