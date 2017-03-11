Of course, Terrence Malick was a no-show when Ryan Gosling, Rooney Mara and Michael Fassbender opened SXSW film

The elusive Terrence Malick is seen at the 2012 Fun Fun Fun Fest with actress Rooney Mara filming one of many scenes at Austin music events for the movie that eventually would become "Song to Song."

IT WAS NO SURPRISE when the famously private filmmaker Terrence Malick (“Tree of Life,” “To The Wonder,” “Knight of Cups”) was a no-show to the world premiere of his latest drama, “Song to Song,” the star-studded opening night film of the 2017 South by Southwest Film Festival.

Instead, his A-list cast took the stage Friday night in Austin, Texas, to describe what it’s like to work with the iconoclastic director: “rewarding,” “painful” and, yes, even “fun.”

“It’s interesting, it’s challenging, it’s rewarding, it’s fun, it’s scary,” said Michael Fassbender, who co-stars in the very Malickian picture set against the backdrop of the Austin music scene. “He never stops writing.”