Robin Thicke, Paula Patton near custody agreement, report says

Paula Patton and Robin Thicke are seen in early 2013.

Robin Thicke and Paula Patton might finally be close to a custody settlement, according to a report Thursday.

Patton has agreed to give Thicke significant time with their 6-year-old son, Julian, TMZ said, citing sources "familiar with the situation." The deal is expected to be inked in about a week, the website said.

The family's post-split relationships blew up in January, weeks after the death of Alan Thicke, Robin's father. It was reported that Julian accused his dad of spanking him excessively, and the L.A. County Department of Children and Family Services opened an investigation.

Near the end of that month, Patton was granted a restraining order, keeping the "Blurred Lines" singer away from her and granting him only supervised visits with Julian. Thicke ultimately was cleared of "wrongdoing" by DCFS, "Entertainment Tonight" reported, but according to TMZ the investigation remains active.

TMZ said that Julian is now "comfortable" with his dad after spending more time with him while Patton has been out of town working on a movie.

"The Perfect Match" actress filed for divorce in October 2014.

Reps for Patton and Thicke did not respond immediately to requests for comment.