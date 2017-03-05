Rumor no more: Adele tells concert-goers 'I'm married'

Confirming speculation that had been swirling for months, Adele told Brisbane, Australia, concertgoers that she had married longtime beau Simon Konecki.

Before performing the international smash "Someone Like You," the chanteuse spoke a little about love and the emotions it sparks.

"As bad as a breakup can be and as bitter and horrible and messy it can be, that feeling when you first fall for someone is the best feeling on Earth. I’m addicted to that feeling," Adele told the crowd before adding, "Obviously I can’t go through with those feelings because I’m married now. I found my next person."

Rumors began in earnest after the first of the year, when both Konecki and Adele were spotted wearing rings on significant fingers. The singer added fuel to the flame (if not fire to the train) when she referred to Konecki as "husband" during her Grammys acceptance speech for album of the year.

The pair have been dating since 2011 and have a 4-year-old son, Angelo James.

Check out video from the concert below. Adele's admission begins at 1:20.

Representatives for Adele did not immediately respond to The Times' request for comment.