Samira Wiley marries 'Orange Is the New Black' writer Lauren Morelli

Samira Wiley of "Orange Is the New Black" and Lauren Morelli, a writer for that show, are married.

Wiley -- who's now appearing in Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale" -- and Morelli exchanged vows Saturday in a ceremony in Palm Springs, according to Martha Stewart Weddings. The women had gotten engaged at the same location in October. Wiley's parents officiated at the ceremony, where the brides both wore white designed by Christian Siriano.

The ceremony wrapped up with Montell Jordan's "This Is How We Do It," while the colorful, confetti-themed reception kicked off with Justin Bieber's "Baby," MSW said.

The couple started dating in early 2014 and walked the Emmy Awards red carpet together that August.

Morelli filed for divorce from her TV-writer husband Steve Basilone the next month. They had gotten married just months before Morelli joined the "OINTB" writing staff in 2012; the split was reportedly amicable.

While writing for the show, her first professional writing gig, Morelli "found a mouthpiece for my own desires and a glimmer of what my future could look like," she said in a May 2014 essay for Identities.mic. The essay was written about six months after she and Basilone, who'd dated for six years before tying the knot, decided to split.

"I went through it all on set," Morelli wrote. "I fell in love with a woman, and I watched my life play out on screen."

And now it's playing out on Instagram.