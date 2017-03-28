Round 2 of Sean Hannity versus Ted Koppel, with a cameo by Bill O'Reilly

Sean Hannity provided a chaser to his Twitter rant against Ted Koppel on Monday night with a seven-minute segment on his Fox News show "Hannity," raging against what he deems "edited fake news."

The war of the words began after a "CBS News Sunday Morning" piece where Koppel hypothesized that the political divide in America is rooted in the extreme punditry now prevalent in the 24-hour news cycle.

Koppel interviewed Hannity for the segment, and when Hannity asked if he was bad for America, Koppel said, "Yeah."

Hannity took to Twitter on Sunday to decry CBS for using only a portion of his interview and came out guns blazing on his Monday episode over the perceived injustice.

"I guess people like Ted Koppel feel that you, the American people, can't distinguish between opinion and news," Hannity stated before running through a five-minute laundry list of accusations against former President Obama, Hillary Clinton, Dan Rather and CBS News.

Hannity argued that he provides a valuable service to viewers by telling them things they won't hear on mainstream news sites.

He then implored CBS to release the full 45-minute interview so people could judge for themselves.