With the arrival of spring, blockbuster movie season has gotten an early start with "Beauty and the Beast" and other films, music fans are making plans for recently announced summer festivals, and late-night TV continues to skewer the Trump administration.
Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Round 2 of Sean Hannity versus Ted Koppel, with a cameo by Bill O'Reilly
- In new 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' trailer, our little Spidey's growing up
- Ted Koppel tells Sean Hannity he's bad for America; Hannity fires back
- Kim Kardashian wants baby No. 3 with Kanye West, despite rough pregnancies
- Adele's 'Hello' may mean goodbye to touring
- Samira Wiley marries 'Orange Is the New Black' writer Lauren Morelli
Round 2 of Sean Hannity versus Ted Koppel, with a cameo by Bill O'Reilly
|Libby Hill
Sean Hannity provided a chaser to his Twitter rant against Ted Koppel on Monday night with a seven-minute segment on his Fox News show "Hannity," raging against what he deems "edited fake news."
The war of the words began after a "CBS News Sunday Morning" piece where Koppel hypothesized that the political divide in America is rooted in the extreme punditry now prevalent in the 24-hour news cycle.
Koppel interviewed Hannity for the segment, and when Hannity asked if he was bad for America, Koppel said, "Yeah."
Hannity took to Twitter on Sunday to decry CBS for using only a portion of his interview and came out guns blazing on his Monday episode over the perceived injustice.
"I guess people like Ted Koppel feel that you, the American people, can't distinguish between opinion and news," Hannity stated before running through a five-minute laundry list of accusations against former President Obama, Hillary Clinton, Dan Rather and CBS News.
Hannity argued that he provides a valuable service to viewers by telling them things they won't hear on mainstream news sites.
He then implored CBS to release the full 45-minute interview so people could judge for themselves.
Bill O'Reilly also weighed in on Koppel versus Hannity, bringing in fellow Fox News analyst and former ABC journalist Brit Hume to discuss the matter in detail.
By the end of their five-minute conversation, O'Reilly had come to the conclusion that what was really bothering Koppel -- who appeared on O'Reilly's show just last year -- was that the old guard of broadcast television journalists are jealous of how successful Fox News is.
Hume then added that he assumed that Koppel and his ilk were also similarly disheartened by partisan displays by MSNBC and the like, an observation supported by anyone viewing the original "CBS News Sunday Morning" clip.