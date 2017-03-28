In new 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' trailer, our little Spidey's growing up -- or trying to

The second "Spider-Man: Homecoming" trailer is out, and Peter Parker's saga has evolved a bit from the first one -- but only a little bit.

It's less about high school and more about Spider-Man (Tom Holland) aspiring to move past his friendly, neighborhood Spider-Man roots and toward Avengers status.

Michael Keaton's "Birdman," err, Vulture character spreads his wings, sharing his animosity toward Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man and his ilk and showing off his aptitude for menacing in general.

"Forget the flying monster guy, Peter. There are people who handle this sort of thing," says mentor-bro Tony Stark, who winds up doing the disappointed-dad thing after Peter has an oops with a very large ferry.

Surprise, "flying monster guy" appears likely to stay on Spidey's agenda. Loved ones have been threatened, you see.

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” premieres July 7.

