Star-Lord finally meets his dad in new 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' trailer

The newest trailer for "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" has been released, and in addition to doubling down on Fleetwood Mac, it features the long-awaited scene of Peter Quill meeting his father.

Star-Lord's non-human parentage was teased in the first film, but the identity of his father was never revealed. Enter Kurt Russell, who appears in the final moments of the trailer (next to an unidentified, possibly female silhouette), and introduces himself to the assembled Guardians as Peter's dad.

Russell plays Ego, who in the comics is a living planet, created in the '60s by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. That Ego is Star-Lord's father is a departure from the character's comic book origin story. (In the comics, Peter's father is a character named J'son).

Family seems to be among the key themes explored in this latest trailer, which debuted on Tuesday's episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

"All you do is yell at each other," says Nebula. "You are not friends."

Which is true. The Guardians aren't friends — they are family.

Although Baby Groot gets a bit less screen time this time around, the trailer does give fans a better sense of Nebula, Mantis and Yondu's relationships with the original Guardians team.

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" will hit theaters May 5.

