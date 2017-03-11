The SXSW creativity incubator turns to action films

Austin, Texas, is in for a lot of cinematic action this weekend, not just from the wave of film fanatics in town for this year’s South by Southwest Film Festival, which opened Friday, but also from many of the movies they will see.

Over the years, SXSW has become known for edgy comedies; “Bridesmaids,” “21 Jump Street” and “Sausage Party” all debuted in Austin. But this year’s lineup also includes a medley of marquee action movies. Edgar Wright’s cars-and-crime picture, “Baby Driver,” starring Jamie Foxx and Jon Hamm; David Leitch’s hit man graphic novel adaptation “Atomic Blonde,” starring Charlize Theron; and Daniel Espinosa’s sci-fi thriller “Life,” starring Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal, will all have their world premieres, and Ben Wheatley’s intense shootout movie “Free Fire,” starring Brie Larson and Armie Hammer, has its U.S premiere.

Comedy is present, to be sure — James Franco’s “The Disaster Artist,” a look at the making of the modern cult movie “The Room,” will be shown as a work in progress — but it’s definitely a shift, a nod to the universal conundrum film festivals face: how to create a consistent identity while also trying to keep things fresh.

“We don’t set out with an agenda, we just respond to things,” said Janet Pierson, head of South by Southwest Film. “We specifically try to stay away from stuff that’s too broad. We’re looking for a filmmaker point of view, and we’re just looking for stuff that seems to fit in right with our audience.”