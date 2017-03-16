The Trump budget would reverse JFK's idea of the president as arts patron in chief

Marian Anderson, who sang at John F. Kennedy's 1961 inauguration, at the Lincoln Memorial in 1939, after being refused permission to sing at the Daughters of the American Revolution Constitution Hall.

"American artists have for three years looked to the White House with unaccustomed confidence and warmth," Bernstein said that day. "We loved him for the honor in which he held art, in which he held every creative impulse of the human mind, whether it was expressed in words, or notes, or paints, or mathematical symbols."

Instead of performing a requiem Mass for a slain Roman Catholic president, Bernstein led the New York Philharmonic in Mahler's Second Symphony, known as the "Resurrection." JFK had, like no president before him, empowered artists, and that was expected to last

THREE DAYS AFTER Lee Harvey Oswald's bullet inconsolably blackened the mood of America, Leonard Bernstein tried to lift the nation's spirits by focusing on a special legacy — one that is getting too little attention in the commentary around Friday's 50th anniversary of the assassination of John F. Kennedy.

The proposed Trump administration budget announced Wednesday would eliminate the National Endowment for the Arts, established by President Lyndon Johnson in 1965 as part of his Great Society agenda. But it had its roots in the attention given to the arts by John F. Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy. In this essay from Nov. 21, 2013, Times music critic Mark Swed writes about the Kennedy legacy in which one of the roles he saw as a duty of his presidency was to be the arts patron in chief.

Washington has become so . . . impervious toward art that it seems like fantasy to recall a moment . . . when artists powerfully influenced how Americans felt about America.

Taking advantage of artists to inspire national optimism, the Kennedy White House made art glamorous. In return, art became a crucial factor in the new Camelot.

But it is hardly surprising that this aspect of the Kennedy administration is being overlooked.

Despite an unprecedented explosion of the arts in America over the last half-century, artists have never again been afforded such national prominence.

Washington has become so nervous about and impervious toward art that it seems like fantasy to recall a moment in this country when artists powerfully influenced how Americans felt about America, its identity and future.

That, in turn, fueled the support for great deeds. It wasn't merely the advances in cold science that convinced the public we could go to the moon. This was also a poetic project, and that is how it was persuasively presented, as part of the pulse of America then. A desire to recapture something of the lost optimism after JFK's assassination even helped allow Lyndon Johnson to put forward his proposal for a Great Society.

Art was there from the beginning for the Kennedy administration. The great, barrier-breaking, African American contralto Marian Anderson sang at the inauguration. My favorite photo of the Kennedy era is a picture of Bernstein and Frank Sinatra backstage at an inaugural ball as they waited to go on, each trying to appear cooler than the other and each looking like he had just been given the keys to the country.

John Steinbeck, W.H. Auden and Robert Lowell were on hand. In all, the president — no doubt at the urging of the first lady, Jacqueline Kennedy — invited 50 writers and artists and musicians to the inauguration.

I happen to have been among the millions of impressionable American teenagers the Kennedys helped turn on to the arts.

A few months before the assassination, I remember seeing JFK on the evening news at the opening of a National Gallery Leonardo da Vinci show. He attended with the French minister for cultural affairs, who was a novelist and art theorist. That got me, and many other students at my high school in Pasadena, not only fascinated with Da Vinci but also reading André Malraux. When since has a president dared pose with a leading public intellectual?