Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Patrick Stewart seeking U.S. citizenship to "fight" Brexit and Trump
- Cheryl Boone Isaacs addresses Academy members in upbeat email
- NBC bringing Ellen DeGeneres back to primetime with 'Ellen's Game of Games'
- 'Gotham' finds its Ra's al Ghul in 'Game of Thrones' actor Alexander Siddig
- New details reveal Martha Ruiz's role in PwC's Oscars flub
Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott welcome baby No. 5, a boy
|Christie D'Zurilla
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott now have their own basketball team: They welcomed a fifth child, a boy, on Thursday afternoon.
"The littlest McDermott has arrived," the couple wrote on Instagram, posting a picture of the new guy's tiny hand on his dad's big one. "Welcome to the world Beau Dean McDermott."
Beau is 18.5 inches long and clocked in at 1:48 p.m. Thursday weighing 5 pounds, 12 ounces, according to People .
He has two older brothers, 9-year-old Liam and 4-year-old Finn, and two older sisters, 8-year-old Stella and 5-year-old Hattie.
Spelling, 43, and McDermott, 50, weathered a storm in their marriage after she found out in late 2013 that he'd had a two-day affair with a Canadian woman while traveling on business. He went to rehab in January 2014 and by 2015 they were happily ever after again.