'Daily Show' at work on the Trump Presidential Twitter Library: 'It will be so tremendous'
|Christie D'Zurilla
"The Daily Show With Trevor Noah" has so much material on President Trump, it apparently can't be contained to late-night TV alone.
"The Daily Show Presents: The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library" will open in June in New York City, the show and Comedy Central announced Tuesday. Unlike other presidential libraries, this one will highlight "our commander in chief’s preferred vessel for communicating with the public, his Twitter feed."
Naturally, the library itself has a Twitter account, written in the style of the 45th president of the United States.
"[I]t will be tremendous. It will be so tremendous that you’ll get tired of the tremendousness, so it will then close only a few days later. Sad!," the release (and the Twitter feed) said.
The "library" exhibit, which will be free to the public, will feature "a fully interactive and hands-on experience for hands of all sizes" and will offer people an opportunity to "celebrate the many 'unpresidented' moments of President Trump’s Twitter history."
And no, it's not an early April Fool's prank. A Comedy Central rep told the Los Angeles Times on Wednesday that it's "a real event," with more details forthcoming at a later date.