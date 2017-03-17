Jimmy Kimmel says Trump could learn about sharing and telling the truth from 'Sesame Street' instead of firing Big Bird

Jimmy Kimmel cut to the heart of Donald Trump's budget blueprint Thursday night with an “Apprentice” mock-up that featured the president firing beloved “Sesame Street” personality Big Bird.

“I say you’re fired,” said Trump in the spoof of his former reality show, whose footage was repurposed for the occasion.

“I guess we’ll have to find a new place to live,” Big Bird says sadly to his teddy bear, Radar.

Trump’s budget, announced Thursday morning, revealed plans to eliminated funding for 19 agencies, including the National Endowment for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Humanities and the Corp. for Public Broadcasting.

“Sesame Street,” a mainstay of public broadcasting since its debut in 1969, is an example of the type of beneficial educational programming supported by the CPB over the years.

Kimmel went on to suggest that maybe Trump should be forced to watch a few episodes of the beloved children’s show so he can learn some things.

“That show teaches so many things he needs to know: which thing is bigger than the other, how to spell, the importance of telling the truth and sharing, listening to others. Maybe throw in some ‘Schoolhouse Rock!’ He could find out how government works,” Kimmel quipped.