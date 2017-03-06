Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Popular Turner Classic Movies host Robert Osborne has passed away
- Adele tells concert-goers 'I'm married'
- Patrick Stewart seeking U.S. citizenship to "fight" Brexit and Trump
- Cheryl Boone Isaacs addresses Academy members in upbeat email
- NBC bringing Ellen DeGeneres back to primetime with 'Ellen's Game of Games'
Turner Classic Movies host Robert Osborne dead at 84
|Dennis McLellan
Robert Osborne, who displayed an encyclopedic knowledge — and love — of films and film history as the primary host of Turner Classic Movies, has died in New York, the network said Monday. He was 84.
Osborne was a former longtime columnist for the Hollywood Reporter and the author of the official history of the Academy Awards. The genial, silver-haired and dapper Osborne was a movie connoisseur who displayed his wide knowledge of films on TCM since the 24-hour commercial-free cable network’s launch in 1994.