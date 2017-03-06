Education
Inside Celerity charter school network, questionable spending and potential conflicts of interest abound
ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:

    Movies

    Turner Classic Movies host Robert Osborne dead at 84

    Dennis McLellan
    Film historian Robert Osborn is shown at HBO's New York studio on Oct. 31, 2013. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
    Film historian Robert Osborn is shown at HBO's New York studio on Oct. 31, 2013. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

    Robert Osborne, who displayed an encyclopedic knowledge — and love — of films and film history as the primary host of Turner Classic Movies, has died in New York, the network said Monday. He was 84.

    Osborne was a former longtime columnist for the Hollywood Reporter and the author of the official history of the Academy Awards. The genial, silver-haired and dapper Osborne was a movie connoisseur who displayed his wide knowledge of films on TCM since the 24-hour commercial-free cable network’s launch in 1994.

    Read more

    Latest updates

    Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
    63°